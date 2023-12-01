Family identifies TRU volleyball player killed Wednesday in multi-vehicle collision

Photo: Kristen Holliday A memorial of flowers, photos, handwritten notes and WolfPack gear sits at the corner of McGill Road and University Drive where a TRU volleyball player was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The young man killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle collision on McGill Road has been identified publicly.

Owyn McInnis was named in an Instagram post by his mom, Erin Walter, on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured.

McInnis was a fourth-year outside hitter on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball team. Two of his teammates suffered critical injuries in the crash, according to TRU.

Investigators believe a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before striking a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light at University Drive. Police said that impact created secondary collisions with four other vehicles.

Mounties have so far not indicated whether criminality is believed to have played a role in the deadly incident, but an investigation is underway.

McInnis is from Guelph, Ont. He transferred to TRU from Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ont., in 2021.

In her post, Walter said she is in Kamloops with her family “putting the pieces together.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.