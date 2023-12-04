Village of Lytton sues fired CAO, alleging she defrauded municipality, stole taxpayer money

Photo: Castanet

The Village of Lytton is suing its former chief administrative officer, alleging she used a corporate credit card to pay for nearly $10,000 in personal expenses and stole another $9,000 from the municipality’s coffers — including pocketing a property tax payment a resident made in cash.

The village filed a notice of civil claim in small claims court on Thursday against Symone Curry, who was appointed CAO in January of 2021 and fired in March of 2022.

According to the claim, the fraudulent expenses and payments were only discovered as part of the recovery effort after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed most of Lytton on June 30, 2021 — including the village’s municipal office.

The claim alleges Curry used a Village of Lytton credit card to pay for iPhone games, food deliveries and the purchase of electronics from Best Buy, as well as dental treatments at a Kamloops clinic.

The municipality further alleges Curry paid herself an extra $3,432.04 for the pay period ending on June 29, 2021, and $3,000 in fraudulent overtime in August of 2021. She is also accused of giving herself a $2,000 payment and failing to deposit an $880 property tax payment made by a resident.

The Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. is also listed as a defendant. The village alleges the agency has so far failed to cover the losses it claims to have suffered as a result of Curry’s actions.

According to the claim, the municipality is seeking $19,057.44 in damages, plus interest and court fees.

Once she has been served, Curry will have 14 days to reply to the claim.

None of the village’s allegations have been proven in court.