Police seize two handguns, 250 rounds of ammo while arresting man in Merritt motel room

Police in Merritt found two handguns and 250 rounds of ammunition in a motel room while apprehending a man under the Mental Health Act, a judge has been told.

That’s what a judge was told Wednesday during a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court for a man accused of threatening to shoot his wife dead.

Castanet Kamloops is not naming the 33-year-old man because he has not been charged in relation to the firearms. He was in the midst of a mental-health crisis when police located him at a Merritt motel.

Court heard Mounties entered the man’s suite on Tuesday evening to check on him because he had threatened to harm himself.

“When police entered the hotel room, they located two Glock handguns and a large quantity of ammunition,” said Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen.

“I count somewhere in the neighbourhood of 250 rounds with readily accessible magazines. The guns were not [stored] safe.”

The man was released on bail and ordered to surrender four additional long guns. He is due back in court on Dec. 19.