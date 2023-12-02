Kamloops Walmart store in line for 'significant transformation,' company says

Photo: Glacier Media The Walmart Supercentre on Hillside Drive is in line for a major renovation, according to Walmart Canada.

The Kamloops Walmart Supercentre is in line for major upgrades aimed at modernizing the store and improving the retail experience for shoppers.

Walmart Canada announced plans Friday to invest nearly $1 billion this fiscal year on a slew of modernization projects.

According to the company, the Kamloops store is one of three in Canada slated to undergo “significant transformations" in the next 12 months.

“Walmart Canada has an ambition to be the most trusted retailer for Canadians,” company CEO Gonzalo Gebara said in a statement.

“This is what we’ve worked toward for the last 30 years and it’s why we continue to invest, including nearly $1 billion this year, to build an even more efficient, consistent and reliable omnichannel experience for Canadians.”

According to the company, the Kamloops Walmart is one of 55 across Canada chosen to undergo an “extensive refurbishment.” Of those, two stores in Quebec and Kamloops are expected to see the most work done.

An additional 20 stores will undergo significant modernization updating including expanded produce departments.

There is no word yet when the work will begin. The Hillside Drive store last underwent a significant renovation in 2012, when work began on a 14,000-square-foot addition to add a full grocery department and turn it into a Walmart Supercentre outlet.

The work announced Friday is part of a five-year plan Walmart Canada unveiled in July of 2020 to overhaul store infrastructure and the customer experience with $3.5 billion in improvements.

— with files from The Canadian Press