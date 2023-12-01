Police stop speeding truck, rescue woman following high-speed highway pursuit

Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m.

A high-speed police chase that ended Thursday evening in Valleyview was in response to a woman allegedly being held captive inside a speeding pickup truck, Mounties say.

The suspect was arrested and the woman was rescued, according to Kamloops’ top cop, who praised his officers for “a great co-ordinated effort.”

Police said the Tk’emlups rural RCMP detachment received multiple 911 calls from a cellphone at about 5 p.m. Thursday in which a woman could be heard whispering for help.

“This situation was presented as extremely high risk for the woman inside the vehicle,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“When the truck was located and failed to stop for officers, a police pursuit was authorized due to the concern for the woman’s life and safety.”

Pelley said the woman was rescued after the chase ended near Grand Boulevard and Highway 1 following the use of RCMP spike belts.

Two police vehicles were damaged in the chase, as well as one civilian vehicle and a traffic light — but no one was hurt, Pelley said.

“The response ended successfully with the victim being rescued, the suspect taken into custody and no injuries received to any of the parties or police officers involved,” he said.

“This was a great co-ordinated effort and an exceptional resolution to a high-risk incident that spanned across our city and rural coverage areas, and was supported by local and district RCMP resources.”

The suspect, whose name has not been made public, is being held for a bail hearing. Mounties are recommending charges of forcible confinement, breach of bail, flight from police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Pelley said officers are continuing their investigation into the incident, both in the city and in nearby rural areas.

Anyone with information or video related to the pursuit can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:16 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties say they will provide more information soon about an apparent police pursuit that saw dozens of RCMP vehicles swarm the Valleyview area on Thursday evening, resulting in a brief closure of Highway 1.

According to witness reports shared with Castanet Kamloops, a massive police presence could be seen in Valleyview beginning at about 5 p.m.

On Thursday evening, police said the response was related to an abandoned 911 call and a man was arrested.

The video above, filmed by a Castanet reader at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, shows what appears to be a police chase on Highway 1.

On Friday morning, police said they expect to provide more information about the incident as soon as possible.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

