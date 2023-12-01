No word yet on circumstances leading up to police pursuit, large RCMP presence in Valleyview

Kristen Holliday

Kamloops Mounties say they will provide more information soon about an apparent police pursuit that saw dozens of RCMP vehicles swarm the Valleyview area on Thursday evening, resulting in a brief closure of Highway 1.

According to witness reports shared with Castanet Kamloops, a massive police presence could be seen in Valleyview beginning at about 5 p.m.

On Thursday evening, police said the response was related to an abandoned 911 call and a man was arrested.

The video above, filmed by a Castanet reader at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, shows what appears to be a police chase on Highway 1.

On Friday morning, police said they expect to provide more information about the incident as soon as possible.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

