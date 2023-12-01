Too early to say whether criminality played role in fatal McGill Road collision, police say

Photo: Josh Dawson Emergency crews on scene at a fatal multi-vehicle collision Wednesday on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

Police say it’s not yet clear whether criminality played a role in a fatal multi-vehicle collision Wednesday that killed a member of Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball team.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured.

The collision killed one TRU men’s volleyball player and left two of his teammates critically injured, according to the university. The identity of the deceased has not yet been made public.

Police said Thursday that a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before striking a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light at University Drive. Investigators believe that impact created secondary collisions with four other vehicles.

Police have so far not indicated whether criminality is believed to have played a role in the deadly incident.

Castanet Kamloops asked Mounties whether the driver of the truck was arrested and whether investigators suspect criminality like impaired or dangerous driving.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn confirmed investigators spoke to the driver at the scene but would not say whether there was an arrest.

“Police did have interaction with the driver of the truck at the scene,” she said.

“At this time, the factors contributing to the collision are part of the ongoing investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.

