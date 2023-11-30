Suspect arrested after large police presence in Valleyview, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Colin Dacre

One man is in custody following a massive police presence along Highway 1 in Kamloops.

Kamloops Mounties said the response in the Valleyview area was related to what began as an abandoned 911 call.

Police told Castanet one man is in custody as a result of the investigation that followed. The circumstances leading up to the arrest, including when police were called and where, have not been made public.

Castanet Kamloops began receiving reports of a large police presence in the area at about 5 p.m.

According to Mounties, the public is not at risk.

