Kamloops Mounties find large quantity of drugs during traffic stop

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP got more than they expected over the weekend during a traffic stop.

A North Shore traffic stop Saturday night removed 1.6 kilograms of suspected illegal drugs from the streets.

On Nov. 25, around 8:30 p.m., a member of the Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction began investigating a suspicious vehicle on the East Trans Canada Highway. The car, a black Mitsubishi, was later located on Eighth Street and Fortune Drive, where it was observed committing traffic offences, police said.

“While conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, the officer became aware that the driver was wanted on an endorsed warrant and arrested him,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“A search of the vehicle that followed located a large amount of cash, drugs, and a conductive energy device.”

The vehicle was towed for unsafe deficiencies and the driver was released on scene as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-41909.