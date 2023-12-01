City of Kamloops manager says crews are prepared for snowy weather

Photo: Castanet A City of Kamloops truck clears snow off of Columbia Street during a November 2022 snowfall.

Light flurries are in the forecast for the next few days, and the City of Kamloops’ streets and environmental services manager says crews are prepared for seasonal snowfall.

“We're ready,” Glen Farrow told Castanet Kamloops.

“We’ve been on shift for a couple of weeks now with all of our staff, so we're all geared up, prepared, ready with all our materials, equipment, staff, all of that.”

Environment Canada is predicting daytime high temperatures to range between 0 C and 2 C until Sunday, and -3 overnight, along with a chance of flurries.

While there was a light dusting of snow earlier in November, it’s been a more mild start to the winter season than compared to 2022, when the first major snowfall hit during the evening rush hour and caused havoc on the roads.

Over the last few weeks of mild weather, Farrow said crews have been running a number of street sweepers across the community to pick up sand, gravel and leaves.

“Anything we pick up today is one less thing we need to pick up in the spring,” he said, adding the removal of extra leaves improves drainage as well.

“We’re seeing lots of people cycling. Cycling is not just a May to September activity in Kamloops anymore with e-bikes and such, so because of cycling, we're ensuring those bike lanes are open and clear year-round now as much as we can.”

Farrow noted city crews have also been training and orienting some new staff members on the different types of trucks and equipment.

“Having that additional time window to get more familiar with the routes and with the equipment has been a really good thing,” he said.

There's still one month left in 2024, but snow clearing activities may come in under the city's $2-million budget for the calendar year. However, Farrow noted there has been other work happening on the streets during the extended mild weather.

“If we look at our asphalt repairs and our sweeping budget — so the activities that we've continued to do throughout all of November, which has been fantastic — you’ll see overages in those areas," he said.

"So it's likely if I look at my full wrap up, it'll be pretty well straight on budget."