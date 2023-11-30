Standoff in Brocklehurst while Mounties await emergency response team

Photo: Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 2:58 p.m.

Neighbouring homes have been evacuated while Mounties await an RCMP emergency response team as part of an assault investigation on a Brocklehurst street.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of Halston and Sudbury avenues at about noon on Thursday.

Police said their investigation led them to a residential property on 13th Street that is known to police and believed to have weapons present.

“As a precaution, some of the neighbouring residences have been evacuated and a police presence in the area is expected to continue for the time being,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“A portion of 13th Street is currently closed to public access, and the Southeast District emergency response team is en route to assist local officers. The public is asked to please avoid the area while a visible police presence remains.”

