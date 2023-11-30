Significant police presence in Brock as Mounties investigate assault

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Part of a residential street in Brocklehurst is closed Thursday afternoon while police investigate an alleged assault.

Closed is 13th Street between Halston Avenue and Lethbridge Avenue.

According Mounties, a significant police presence in the area is connected to an assault investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or email us.