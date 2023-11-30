Arrests made and road reopened following Kamloops ERT response

Photo: Kristen Holliday

UPDATE 8:22 p.m.

Several people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation and standoff that closed a portion of 13th Street on Thursday afternoon in Kamloops.

Kamloops RCMP say a small police presence remains as officers work to execute a search warrant, but the previously closed portion of the street is now open.

RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the Halston and Sudbury avenues area about noon.

Officers were led to a residential property that is known to police and was believed to have weapons present.

The RCMP's Southeast District emergency response team was called to the scene and safely cleared the residence.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-42383.

UPDATE: 2:58 p.m.

Neighbouring homes have been evacuated while Mounties await an RCMP emergency response team as part of an assault investigation on a Brocklehurst street.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of Halston and Sudbury avenues at about noon on Thursday.

Police said their investigation led them to a residential property on 13th Street that is known to police and believed to have weapons present.

“As a precaution, some of the neighbouring residences have been evacuated and a police presence in the area is expected to continue for the time being,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“A portion of 13th Street is currently closed to public access, and the Southeast District emergency response team is en route to assist local officers. The public is asked to please avoid the area while a visible police presence remains.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:40 p.m.

Part of a residential street in Brocklehurst is closed Thursday afternoon while police investigate an alleged assault.

Closed is 13th Street between Halston Avenue and Lethbridge Avenue.

According Mounties, a significant police presence in the area is connected to an assault investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

