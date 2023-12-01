Student fined $2K for careless driving after U-turn caused fatal Highway 5A crash

Photo: Glacier Media Kamloops provincial court

A university student who caused a fatal collision while pulling a U-turn after becoming lost last year on Highway 5A has been ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Sena Odyakmaz, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of driving without due care and attention.

Court heard Odyakmaz was working as a food delivery driver on June 25, 2022, when she was driving along Highway 5A trying to locate the Quilchena Hotel. She got lost and pulled over to look at directions on her phone.

Odyakmaz decided she needed to turn around. While pulling a U-turn, her SUV was struck by a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Crown prosecutor Danika Heighes said the impact killed 55-year-old Bela Piocza, who was driving the motorcycle, and seriously injured his wife, Peggy Loran, who was riding behind him.

“There was a slight incline that impaired visibility in both directions, leading to the conclusion that it was likely neither Mr. Piocza nor Ms. Odyakmaz were able to see each other prior to the collision,” she said.

Victim-impact statements were read aloud in court detailing the agony Loran and her sons have been dealing with since the crash. Loran was in a coma and spent eight weeks in hospital following the incident, which left her with a life-changing brain injury.

Heighes and defence lawyer Neil Wiberg presented a joint submission for a $2,000 fine — the maximum penalty for careless driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“My client has taken responsibility throughout for her carelessness,” Wiberg said. "She co-operated with police at the roadside and gave a full account about what happened.”

Court heard Odyakmaz has undergone trauma therapy and training for confident driving following the incident.

Odyakmaz, who was a social work student at Thompson Rivers University at the time of the crash, sobbed throughout Thursday's hearing. Court also heard she was “hysterical” at the scene on the day of the incident.

"I don’t think there is anything that can be said for what happened — the words I’m sorry aren’t enough,” she said in court.

"I would like to extend gratitude to the family. I am aware of their kindness and gentleness and patience through this process.”

Wiping away tears herself while handing down her sentence, Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with the joint submission.

“I know this is a tremendous loss,” she said to Loran and her family, who were attending court via video link.

"I know the sentence I impose today will be mind-boggling to you because it does not in any way reflect what you have lost or what you feel about this accident. But as a strict liability offence my range is short, and when I look at the circumstances the sentence is appropriate."