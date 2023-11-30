City of Kamloops seeking public input on walking, cycling infrastructure

Photo: Glacier Media

The City of Kamloops wants to know what residents think about the walking and cycling infrastructure throughout the Tournament Capital.

In a news release, the city said it’s looking for feedback as it works to update the active transportation component of the official transportation master plan — a document that provides a long-term guide for the planning and design of transportation infrastructure.

“As part of an initial public engagement phase, residents are being invited to provide input on the update though a demographic survey and an interactive mapping exercise that allows residents to label gaps and safety concerns within existing pedestrian and cycling networks,” the city said.

Residents can submit their ideas through a survey and an online mapping tool, which will be open until Friday, Dec. 8.

The city said there will be more opportunities in the spring to weigh in on proposed updates to the active transportation plan, noting the transportation division will incorporate feedback as it moves forward with the project.

“Upon completion, the updated transportation master plan will provide clear direction as to how the city’s annual active transportation funding can best be applied to maximize the benefits of the city’s investments,” the city said.

Residents can access information about the active transportation plan update can be found on the City of Kamloops website.