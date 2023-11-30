TRU men's volleyball player killed in major multi-vehicle collision near campus

Photo: Josh Dawson Emergency crews on scene at a major collision Wednesday on McGill Road near the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

UPDATE: 9:18 a.m.

Thompson Rivers University officials have been in touch with the families of three members of the school’s men’s volleyball team involved in a fatal multi-vehicle collision Wednesday on McGill Road near the TRU campus.

The crash killed one of the young men and left the other two with critical injuries, according to TRU President Brett Fairbairn.

In a statement provided to Castanet Kamloops, Fairbairn said the university is in contact with the students’ families.

“It is hard to find words that express how we feel in these moments, in the face of such inexplicable tragedy,” he said.

“Our most sincere thoughts are with their families and loved ones and, on behalf of TRU, I offer our deepest condolences. We grieve with them, along with others, including their friends, classmates and professors. This is a loss for the TRU community that will be felt for a long time.”

The university is offering counselling and other supports for students, faculty and staff.

TRU is expected to cancel the volleyball games is has scheduled for this weekend at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 250-828-3000.

UPDATE: 9:07 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties say five vehicles were involved in a major collision Wednesday that killed a member of Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball team.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before striking a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light at University Drive. Investigators believe that impact created secondary collisions with four other vehicles.

Mounties said the three occupants of the Volkswagen were taken to hospital. One of them died and two others were seriously injured.

Two occupants of a Jeep were also injured, police said. In all, seven people were transported to hospital and four others were treated by crews at the scene.

“Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families involved in this terrible tragedy,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“The three young adults in the Volkswagen were all members of the community in their 20s, and the loss is sure to have far-reaching impacts as we struggle to understand what happened and advance the active investigation as a priority.”

Castanet Kamloops has asked police whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident, or whether any criminal activity is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:14 a.m.

A major multi-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon near the campus of Thompson Rivers University killed a member of the school’s men’s volleyball team and landed two of his teammates with serious injuries, Castanet Kamloops has learned.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Four vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Seven people were taken to hospital — three in critical condition — and an additional four people were treated by crews at the scene.

One man died, Castanet Kamloops has confirmed, but his name has not been made public. He is a member of the TRU WolfPack men’s volleyball team. Two other members of the team are believed to have suffered serious injuries.

There has not yet been an official update on the condition of those injured.

Witnesses told Castanet Kamloops a black pickup truck appeared to be driving dangerously in the moments leading up to the collision.

Jason Chan said he was sitting down at a window seat having a meal at a ramen restaurant on McGill Road when he heard what he thought was gunshots. When he looked up, he saw a truck headed straight for him.

“Right in front of me was this huge window,” he said. “I saw this truck, it was coming at me and it hit the tree, it bent the other way.”

TRU’s volleyball teams are scheduled to play home games this weekend at the Tournament Capital Centre. Those games are expected to be cancelled.

Castanet Kamloops has asked TRU for comment on the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.