Kamloops  

Kamloops police look for 32-year-old wanted on a pair of warrants

Wanted on two warrants

Kamloops police are on the lookout for a 32-year-old man wanted on a pair of warrants.

Mounties said Emmanuel Christian David Brooks is wanted on warrants related to theft under $5,000 and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Brooks is described as a white man, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

