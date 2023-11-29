Kamloops police look for 32-year-old wanted on a pair of warrants

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties are looking for 32-year-old Emmanuel Brooks who is wanted on two warrants.

Kamloops police are on the lookout for a 32-year-old man wanted on a pair of warrants.

Mounties said Emmanuel Christian David Brooks is wanted on warrants related to theft under $5,000 and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Brooks is described as a white man, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.