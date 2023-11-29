Sahali intersection closed after injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash

Photo: Hailey Swampy Emergency crews responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision near Thompson Rivers University on Wednesday afternoon.

An intersection near Thompson Rivers University is closed to traffic after a serious multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, paramedics and RCMP have responded to the crash, which happened at McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said there have been injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Officials haven’t yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved, or the severity of the injuries suffered in the crash.

“The public is asked to please avoid the area,” Evelyn said.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or email us.