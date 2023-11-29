Major multi-vehicle crash near TRU campus sends seven to hospital

Photo: Josh Dawson

UPDATE: 5:28 p.m.

Seven patients were taken to hospital following a major collision Wednesday afternoon near Thompson Rivers University — three in critical condition and four stable.

A BC Emergency Health Services representative said ambulances were called to the scene, on McGill Road at University Drive, just after 3 p.m., sending seven ambulances and a paramedic supervisor to the scene.

The agency said paramedics provided care to an additional four people at the scene who didn't require hospital transport.

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m.

A witness to a major collision on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University says he was eating lunch when he saw a truck coming right at him — until it hit a tree and changed direction.

Police have said "serious injuries" resulted from the collision, though the number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries, as well as the number of vehicles involved, is not yet known.

Jason Chan said he was eating at a restaurant next to the scene of the collision, on McGill Road at University Drive, just before 3 p.m. when he heard loud bangs that he first thought were gunshots.

“Right in front of me was this huge window, I saw this truck, it was coming at me and it hit the tree, it bent the other way,” said Chan.

“I saw there was three, four or five cars, everyone’s stopped and then people just ran into help.”

Chan said he ran out and tried calling 911, but emergency crews arrived on scene “almost immediately.” He said he saw three people put into an ambulance.

“I saw the truck coming and me — it was scary, actually scary,” he said. “Then debris came flying and the window stopped it.”

He said a saw woman rescued from a red vehicle say the driver of a black truck was driving too fast.

“She was pointing at that black truck, so I assume he's the one that caused all this and he walked out unscathed," he said.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

Photo: Josh Dawson

UPDATE: 4:12 p.m.

Witnesses to a major collision Wednesday on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University say one of the vehicles involved appeared to be speeding moments before the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision. It is so far unclear how many vehicles are involved.

Two witnesses at the scene told Castanet Kamloops the collision appears to have been caused by a pickup truck, which was speeding east on McGill Road toward Summit Drive.

“Apparently the black truck that’s over there was coming down the hill too fast and just hit into the other cars as well,” said one man.

“A witness told us he thought the truck was going over 100 km/h.”

Another witness said she heard a loud bang, then looked outside to see a pile of mangled vehicles.

“Heard a big bang and then noticed almost all of the trees going down McGill between Dalhousie and Summit were sheared right off,” she said.

“Came outside and the cars were all piled up at the University intersection.”

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or email us.

Photo: Josh Dawson

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:40 p.m.

An intersection near Thompson Rivers University is closed to traffic after a serious multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, paramedics and RCMP have responded to the crash, which happened at McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said there have been injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Officials haven’t yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved, or the severity of the injuries suffered in the crash.

“The public is asked to please avoid the area,” Evelyn said.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or email us.