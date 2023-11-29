BIG Little Science Centre hosting luminous after-hours event for adults

Photo: Facebook / BIG Little Science Centre

The BIG Little Science Centre is opening its doors to adults for an after-hours event about the science of light, complete with interactive light shows, complimentary snacks and a glowing drink.

The event is taking place on Thursday from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the science centre, located at 458 Seymour St.

“This exclusive, after-hours event promises an evening where light and science collide to create an extraordinary experience,” said a news release from the BIG Little Science Centre.

“As the sun sets over Kamloops, the science centre will come alive with a symphony of light, offering a fresh perspective on our captivating exhibits.”

Attendees can take part in interactive light shows and demonstrations, including presentations about different ways to make light and rocks that shine and glow.

Tickets are $15 per person, and can be purchased in person, over the phone or online.