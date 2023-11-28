Traffic flowing again through Valleyview interchange after crash involving hay truck

Photo: Twitter/True Concrete Designs Emergency crews deal with the aftermath of an incident Tuesday at the Valleyview interchange east of downtown Kamloops in which a transport truck lost its load of hay.

UPDATE: 1:09 p.m.

Police say the road has reopened and traffic is flowing through the Valleyview interchange area.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:55 a.m.

A collision east of downtown involving a hay truck is causing traffic to back up, police say.

Kamloops Mounties said officers are on scene at a traffic incident at the Valleyview Drive interchange.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said no injuries have been reported by traffic is being impacted.

“Multiple lanes are currently blocked,” she said. “The public is asked to please avoid the area while emergency services respond.”