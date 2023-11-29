Kamloops drug dealer facing new charge after arrest in Jasper

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kamloops drug dealer who is still serving a sentence on house arrest is facing a new trafficking charge in Alberta after police in Jasper say a search warrant turned up 128 grams of fentanyl and nearly 30 grams of meth.

Donald Lefebvre, 48, is facing one count of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking stemming from his arrest in Jasper in September.

Lefebvre was sentenced last year to a house-arrest sentence of two years less a day after pleading guilty to two trafficking charges. There are about three months remaining on that sentence.

During a bail hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told Lefebvre was arrested on Sept. 13 in Jasper, after which police executed a search warrant alleged to have turned up 128 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of meth. He had been working in Jasper.

Lefebvre was granted bail on Monday pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations he breached the conditions of his house arrest in Jasper.

He is due back in court on Dec. 11.