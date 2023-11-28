Merritt RCMP seek tips on goat killed by pit bull in online video

Photo: Merritt RCMP Police are asking for tips about a lamb "violently attacked" by a Pitbull in an online video.

Police in Merritt are asking for the public’s help in identifying a goat killed by a pit bull in a graphic video posted online.

Merritt RCMP say they were alerted to the online video of the dog violently attacking a white goat inside a house. On the video, police said, onlookers could be seen standing by and encouraging the attack.

Police said they were able to identify the house as being in the 2600-block of Granite Avenue. Investigators obtained a warrant and searched the home, alongside emergency response team officers and SPCA constables.

“Sadly, we found the remains of a goat during our search,” said Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda.

"We are trying to identify where the goat came from. We would like to determine if the goat was stolen, sold or given away.”

Police say the goat had a white body, brown on the top of its head and was wearing a collar in the video.

Anyone with information about the goat is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.