BC Humane Society hosting 'puppy playdates' in Kamloops as part of provincial tour

Photo: Pixabay

The BC Human Society says it will be hosting a “puppy playdate” in Kamloops as part of a tour across the province during the holiday season.

The event is being hosted as part of a provincial tour, making stops in Kamloops, Kelowna, Burnaby and Victoria from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8.

The BC Humane Society said attendees can explore opportunities to become a foster parent, adopt, donate or support the society, while also meeting animals.

The society said it has been seeing the most challenging period for animal welfare in two decades, and is facing an “alarming surge” in surrendered animal and overpopulation concerns in remote B.C. regions.

They say the Accent Inns hotel chain is hosting the playdates and will donate 10 per cent of every leisure stay in December to the society to encourage animal fostering, adoption and donations to shelters.

The Kamloops event will take place at Accent Inns, 1325 Columbia St. W., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec 5.