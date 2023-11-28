Motorist carjacked at gunpoint in Kamloops: RCMP

Police are seeking the public's help to locate a suspect and vehicle in a carjacking late Monday in Kamloops.
About 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Nicola Street and 11th Street after a man was robbed of his vehicle by a suspect with a firearm.
"The victim was parked in the 1100 block of Nicola Street in his dark blue, 2008 BMW 535Xi, bearing BC licence plate NM099B, when a man approached the driver's window, produced a firearm and demanded the victim get out of the car," says Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.
The suspect is described as Caucasian man in his 40s, about five feet seven inches tall, and was wearing a baseball cap. He was last seen driving east on Nicola Street in the victim's car.
"Thankfully, the victim was not physically harmed. However, he was understandably shaken by the ordeal," says Shoihet.
"We are asking residents in the area of Nicola Street and 11th Ave. to review video surveillance between 10:30 and 11 p.m. for the BMW. While it is dark blue, it will likely appear black at night."
If you see the vehicle in motion or occupied, call 911. Other sightings may be reported to Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000. Cite file 2023-42105.
