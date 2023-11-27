Police seek tips in case of 20-year-old man missing since Saturday

Photo: RCMP Trevor Quinton

Mounties say they need help tracking down a young Kamloops man who was last seen on Saturday.

Trevor Quinton, 20, is described as a white man standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Quinton was last seen on Saturday and has since been reported missing to police.

“Trevor’s family and the police are concerned for his wellbeing,” she said.

“We are asking for him or someone with information about his whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible so we can make sure that he’s OK.”

Anyone with information on Quinton’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.