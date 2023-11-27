Thousands hit the streets to watch 43rd annual Santa Claus Parade

Crowds packed the streets to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus as he made his annual visit to downtown Kamloops.

The 43rd annual Santa Claus Parade kicked off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, starting at Second Avenue and St. Paul Street before turning east on Victoria Street and ending at Sixth Avenue.

Organizers said the theme of this year’s parade, “a world of celebration,” was chosen in partnership with Thompson Rivers University to celebrate the 40th anniversary of TRU World.

“It's great that we have the opportunity to just be part of the Christmas spirit and showcase our culture with Canadians and show them how happy we are of being here and show them what we have to offer,” said Yamilka Zienowicz of the Kamloops Hispanic Society.

Kim Enns, owner of Akimbo Dance Studios said it was their 20th year of being in the Santa Claus Parade.

“We've had some years where there's been thousands of people just coming out and just seeing their faces and the kids eyes light up," Enns said.

"It's the build up to Christmas, so it's a wonderful time of year."

Andrea Heath, senior marketing officer with BC Parks, said it was their first time joining in on the parade but they’re hoping to be back next year.

“It's just really amazing to be here in person and often we don't see everyone who enjoys our parks in December so it's nice to touch base with them now and to have a good time and celebrate the Christmas season,” Heath said.

Todd Stone, Kamloops-South Thompson MLA, who shared a float with Peter Milobar, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA, called the parade the official kickoff of the Christmas season.

“There's a lot of heaviness in the world right now, world conflicts and people are having difficulty making ends meet,” Stone said.

“This is the kind of event where everyone can just sort of leave that heaviness behind for a moment and just focus on the present"

Milobar agreed with Stone, saying he hopes people take advantage of the myriad of Christmas traditions and events in Kamloops.

“It really does help you kind of not dwell on some of the really horrible stuff going on in the world,” Milobar said.

“We’ve got a lot of challenges, but we still live in a pretty great part of the world.”

A number of events took place prior to the parade, including hot chocolate and a free screening of Jingle All The Way at the Paramount Theatre, local musician Jeremy Kneeshaw performed outside The Vic Coffee Shop and the Wake Up Santa event on St. Paul Street.

The parade was also live-streamed on the Downtown Kamloops Facebook and Youtube pages, and at the Paramount Theatre for those not wishing to brave the cold.