Shrek the Musical actors say 'larger-than-life' production has many layers

Hitting the Sagebrush Theatre stage after weeks of preparation, actors say Shrek the Musical is all heart, class and, like an onion, it has many layers.

Western Canada Theatre said the original Broadway production of the musical was nominated for eight Tony Awards, a dozen Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, and is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film.

Actor Alex Wierzbicki, who plays Donkey, said he’s ready to bring in audiences after two weeks of rehearsing and a week of technical work.

“I think the next step, and I think with any new comedy, really any comedy, the audience is like the other party, it's the other actor, it's the other member of the company,” Wierzbicki said,

“Just so that they can just to hear them laugh and then see what works, and then you can go, ‘OK, that didn't clearly work, that delivery didn't work, so I'm going to try it again.’”

Wierzbicki said the musical has more layers than what might be apparent from it’s “larger-than-life” exterior, and thinks audiences will be able to appreciate its softer, more gentle side.

“I feel bad for certain musicals like this that are so over-the-top, like with very larger-than-life costumes, larger-than-life set, and people just think, oh it's campy, it's just fluff,” Wierzbicki said.

“Once you look past that, and you actually see what is the true meaning of what this show is about, it's a very beautiful, beautiful show.”

Actor Gaelan Beatty, who plays Lord Farquaad, said the musical uses the same touring script from the Broadway show but will harken back to the film, making it recognizable while adding their own flair.

“There are specific things about the show that call back to the film and call back to Broadway,” said Beatty.

“The fact that Farquaad is very short is made fun of quite a bit in the film, and then how to translate that to the stage is an interesting idea that we had to struggle with and has its own unique issues.”

Beatty said the show is full of laughs but will also have a lot of “impact.”

“This show has so much heart and it's so funny, and not every show has that,” Beatty said.

“I cry at the end of act one every single time, and we've been doing the show for three weeks.”

The musical is 2 hours and 30 minutes in length and will run through Dec. 9 at Sagebrush Theatre.

More information and tickets are available online.