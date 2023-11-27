TRU World caps off 40th anniversary celebrations with new scholarship for international students

Photo: BC Gov

Following a year of celebrations at Thompson Rivers University, TRU World is caping off its 40th anniversary with the creation of a new scholarship for international students.

In a written news release, TRU said the celebrations in 2023 have reflected four decades of change at the university and their goal with the new scholarship is to make international education more accessible.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for their invaluable support throughout Thompson Rivers University's 40th year of international excellence and innovation,” said TRU Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick.

“We eagerly anticipate the next chapter, where we will continue to strive for innovation and empower our students to thrive in a changing world.”

The university said the 40th anniversary celebrations kicked off in March with the return of IDays, and event the university said highlights the diversity that is integral to TRU’s campus.

The university said it plans to bring together a group of distinguished guests, staff, students, faculty, alumni an partners to share stories, memories and to acknowledge those who have been pivotal in elevating TRU’s international presence and reputation, as the year comes to an end.

“This milestone is a testament to TRU World's unwavering commitment to fostering global perspectives, nurturing talent, and shaping the leaders of tomorrow,” said Cyndi McLeod, CEO Canada, Global University Systems and former CEO of TRU World.

“I applaud TRU World for its dedication to academic excellence, cultural diversity, and a shared vision of a better future.”

The final event of TRU World’s 40th anniversary was this year’s Santa Claus Parade, which took place on Sunday.