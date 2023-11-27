Forecast calls for cold temperatures, cloudy skies and possible flurries: Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops region is forecast to see a cool week, with predominantly cloudy skies and flurries expected late in the week, according to Environment Canada.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to drop to as cold as -5 C by mid-week but are forecast to warm up by the weekend.

Skies are forecast to be cloudy Monday morning but will see a mix of both sun and cloud around noon, with a high of 3 C. Skies will return to being predominantly cloudy by Monday night as temperatures drop to a low of -6 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day with a daytime high of -2 C. A low of -8 C is expected overnight as cloudy periods return.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Wednesday as temperatures peak at -5 C during the day. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of -6 C.

Thursday will see cloudy skies and a high of -3 C. Cloudy skies will continue into the night as temperatures drop to a low of -5 C overnight.

Friday will continue to see cloudy skies and a daytime high of 0 C. A 40 per cent chance of flurries is expected Friday night with more clouds and a low -3 C predicted as well.

Cloudy skies are forecast to continue into the weekend with highs around 2 C, according to Environment Canada.