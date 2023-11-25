Merritt ER to see temporary closure starting Sunday morning, IH says

Photo: Castanet Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department will temporarily close from Sunday until Monday morning, according to Interior Health.

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will close for 24 hours starting Sunday morning due to a shortage of doctors.

In a news release, Interior Health said the ER will be closed from 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 to 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

“Emergency department services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” IH said.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

The health authority said the temporary closure is due to “limited physician availability.”

According to IH, those who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available healthcare facility. Anyone who is unsure if an emergency visit is warranted can contact HealthLink BC at 811.