TNRD resolves to help KSAR find land for a new purpose-built facility

Kamloops Search and Rescue is on the hunt for a new home base — and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has resolved to help find land and look into funding options to enable the construction of a purpose-built facility.

Paula Davies, KSAR president, told Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors on Thursday the team has been told it must move out of its hall on Mission Flats Road by Jan. 31, 2025 — a date only 14 months away.

“The city has actually graciously allowed us to stay here for the last 10 years, but after this time, we have nowhere to go,” Davies said.

Davies said KSAR’s 40 to 50 trained volunteers perform wilderness and urban searches, rescues, body recoveries and helps with wildfire and flood disaster response across the 44,500 square kilometre regional district and beyond.

In 2022 — what Davies said was an average year — KSAR responded to 56 incidents, accumulating 2,595 volunteer hours. A quarter of its tasks were requested by BC Emergency Health Services, while three-quarters of the calls for assistance came from RCMP.

She said KSAR has outgrown the hall at 800 Mission Flats Rd., and the team now hopes to secure land and have a purpose-built facility constructed to help them continue to provide search, rescue and recovery services.

“This is for the City of Kamloops and the TNRD, and also to support those other first responders that are out in the field — we really try to support those first responders,” Davies said.

“We require a location that allows for quick deployment and has sufficient space so we can conduct our business, which is training, meetings, and we need to be able to respond to the growing number of tasks and environmental disasters that are occurring each year.”

Davies said KSAR will need support from the TNRD and the City of Kamloops to be able to move forward with this goal.

Following Davies’ presentation, TNRD directors voted in favour of helping KSAR find suitable land for a new hall in the Kamloops area.

Directors also tasked staff with creating a potential funding strategy for a purpose-built facility, including options for a public assent process in order to borrow capital funds.

Staff are expected to return with a proposed funding model at a later date. In a report to the board of directors for Thursday’s meeting, administration noted it would also assess support for projects with all search and rescue teams in the region.

Davies said a newly-opened search and rescue hall in Vernon was 100 per cent funded by the Regional District of North Okanagan, which went through a public assent process to secure $3.5 million for facility construction.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who toured the Vernon SAR hall after its grand opening in June, noted the stark difference between the new facility and KSAR’s Mission Flats base.

“Here we're a population of about 140,000 people with the TNRD and Kamloops. Vernon, I believe, is 40,000 to 43,000. I think we really got to take a good look at this,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Kamloops Coun. Margot Middleton said KSAR will likely still need a temporary location for an interim period.

“Even if we find land and funds can be raised to build a building, it still doesn't meet the timeframe of you losing the existing site that you have,” she said.

“We’ve got to be cognizant that also immediately needed is a temporary location that KSAR could move into to operate until other premises could be secured.”

Middleton, who has also toured Vernon SAR's new hall, also noted in that case, a private company made land available at “a very, very economical cost" which assisted in the construction of the new facility.

“I think KSAR would certainly be be welcoming any opportunities, even if it's not through city or TNRD for properties, that you could build on,” Middleton said.