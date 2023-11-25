KCBA reminds drivers of temporary road closures as Santa Claus Parade returns Sunday

Photo: Castanet The Santa Claus Parade returns to downtown Kamloops on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Santa Claus is coming to Kamloops this weekend.

The 43rd annual Santa Claus Parade takes place Sunday evening in downtown Kamloops, with a number of other events scheduled throughout the afternoon to usher in the holiday season.

In a news release, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association reminded residents about some temporary road closures which will be in effect as the festivities take place.

Drivers are asked to avoid parking on the parade route from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The parade starts at Second Avenue and St. Paul Street, and will move north to Victoria Street before turning east and ending at Sixth Avenue.

Parade participants will be assembling on St. Paul Street, Battle Street and Nicola Street between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue, and along Third Avenue from Columbia Street to St. Paul Street.

The KCBIA noted the Lansdowne Village Mall transit transfer exchange will be temporarily relocated to St. Paul Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue. The temporary exchange at St. Paul Street will be in effect from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Please use caution when driving in the vicinity of this event and obey all traffic control devices and traffic control people,” the KCBIA said.

A number of events will take place downtown before the Santa Claus Parade begins.

Carols, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate will be available at the Paramount Theatre starting at 1:30 p.m. A free screening of Jingle All The Way begins at 2 p.m., and the theatre will play a livestream of the parade for those who want to stay warm inside.

Local musician Jeremy Kneeshaw will be performing outside The Vic Coffee Shop from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Wake Up Santa will happen just before the parade starts, at 3:40 p.m., in the 300-block of St. Paul Street.

The parade begins at 4 p.m. For those who are unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available on the Downtown Kamloops Facebook and YouTube pages.