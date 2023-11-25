TNRL opens newest, smallest library location in Aberdeen Mall

Photo: TNRD Kamloops' newest and tiniest library is located next to the Aberdeen Mall food court. The library had its soft launch on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The smallest library in the Thompson-Nicola region has opened its doors in Aberdeen Mall.

In a press release, the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library said the 352 square foot library, located next to the mall food court, is ready to welcome visitors.

Margo Schiller, manager of Kamloops libraries and engagement, said the TNRL is “thrilled” to bring library service to southwest Kamloops and closer to those who live outside city limits.

“While this is the smallest library in the Thompson-Nicola region, patrons will have access to many library materials and programs at the Aberdeen Tiny Library,” Schiller said in a statement.

“We encourage patrons to come see us at Aberdeen Mall and see what’s in store.”

According to the TNRL, the Aberdeen Tiny Library is the first additional library location to be established in Kamloops since 1974.

A soft launch for the tiny library took place on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and a grand opening event will be held in early 2024.

The TNRL said it has a one-year lease agreement in place for the Aberdeen Mall location, with an option for renewal. It continues to explore opportunities for a full-service library in that area of the city.