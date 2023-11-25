Kamloops police say weapons, drugs seized thanks to joint project targeting traffickers

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops RCMP said weapons and drugs were seized as a result of a short term, joint project targeting local drug traffickers which took place earlier this month.

A short term, joint project involving the Kamloops Crime Reduction Unit and a specialized Lower Mainland gang enforcement team resulted in the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the local detachment had requested assistance from the gang enforcement team to help target known offenders attached to drug trafficking.

The joint project took place from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5.

“By using intelligence-based policing practices, officers were able to identify offenders and extend efforts to suppress and disrupt the criminal activities of those involved in drug dealing and localized violence,” Pelley said.

According to RCMP, officers made six arrests and seized knives, a hatchet, a handgun, cash, drugs and contraband cigarettes. Police said those arrested were released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information related to local drug trafficking activities is encouraged to contact Kamloops police.

“Information provided by the public and obtained by police in their day-to-day operations is instrumental in developing the intel that supports these initiatives and advances our goals of reducing criminal activity locally,” Pelley said.