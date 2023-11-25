Young man accused in Halloween stabbing in Merritt released on bail

Photo: Castanet

A young Merritt man accused of stabbing an acquaintance during a Halloween altercation outside the Nicola Valley Hospital has been granted bail.

Braden Douglas Jackson, 19, is facing charges of aggravated assault and breach of probation order stemming from an incident on Oct. 31 in Merritt.

Details of the allegations against him are protected by a court-ordered ban on publication, but police said witnesses reported seeing a stabbing take place at the Merritt Community Garden, adjacent to the community's hospital.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, walked into the hospital’s emergency room with a stab wound to the torso, police said.

Jackson was granted $1,000 bail on Friday afternoon following a hearing in Kamloops provincial court. He will be bound by a number of strict conditions, including one requiring he stay at a residential treatment facility in the Fraser Valley.

Jackson is due back in court on Dec. 14.