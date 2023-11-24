Police collecting unwrapped toy donations next weekend for Stuff the Cruiser

Photo: RCMP Police at the Stuff the Cruiser event outside Toys R Us in 2021.

Tournament Capital residents are being asked to cram gifts into a police vehicle next weekend to help make Christmas special for those in need.

Stuff the Cruiser, an annual Christmas toy drive, will run on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., outside Toys R Us, 500 Notre Dame Dr.

“We have always been impressed by the generosity of our residents and local businesses in supporting our annual Stuff the Cruiser toy drive,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

“Last year’s event at the Real Canadian Superstore resulted in an estimated $5,000 worth of donated merchandise to help make the holidays a little cheerier for those able to donate, and for those who received a gift because of that support.”

Items received at the event will be delivered to Christmas Amalgamated, which will distribute them to people in need throughout the community.

Those who would like to donate but cannot attend can drop off unwrapped donations at the North Shore Community Policing Office, 915 Seventh St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.