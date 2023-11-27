BGCK plans to use Christmas Cheer Fund money to pay for counselling for parents

Photo: Josh Dawson Susie McCabe (left) and Kerry Woehle pose for a photo outside the John Tod Centre Y. The BGCK Journey Fund aims to allow more parents in Kamloops to access counselling.

The BGCK Journey Fund was created two years ago by a group of clinicians to fill a gap in counselling services for parents, recognizing that intergenerational trauma impacts a person’s ability to raise their children.

The Journey Fund is one of four beneficiaries of the Christmas Cheer Fund this year. Dollars raised through the holiday campaign will allow more parents in Kamloops to access counselling.

Susie McCabe, one of the clinical counsellors who helped create the Journey Fund, said there are accessible, free programs for child therapy, but parents don’t have access to the same services.

“There are many adults in our community, specifically parents that could benefit from counselling or trauma therapy in order to better show up for their kids,” said McCabe, who formerly worked with the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“Even when a child is struggling with anxiety or depression, an hour a week with a therapist does not match the support and help we can give a parent to be there and be attuned with their child seven days a week.”

The same need emerged at BGC Kamloops, said manager of program operations Kerry Woehle. BGC Kamloops offers a variety of programs for youth, children and families and was asked to hold and administer the Journey Fund because of its proximity to parents.

“We were approached by Susie because we work with a lot of parents and families who are struggling in parenting,” Woehle said.

“What we have noticed over the last few years is that, as parents start to work through their own parenting struggles, they start to recognize that how they were parented and their experience as a child are impacting how they parent. The biggest gap for our clients is access to therapy.”

A committee of volunteers created the A Toast to You Gala to raise money for the Journey Fund, raising $10,000 the first year and $25,000 this year during the event on Oct. 14. The gala is both a fundraiser and a celebration, McCabe said, bringing together counsellors, educators, social workers, pediatricians and others for a night of appreciation for the support workers who assist families.

Support from Christmas Cheer will further the impact of the Journey Fund, with more parents able to access therapy. All the Journey funding goes to counselling sessions, with none spent on operations.

Woehle said the goal is for every client to receive as many counselling sessions as they need, which will vary from person to person.

Qualified clinical counsellors interested in working with BGC Kamloops to deliver the service can contact them at 250-554-5437. Anyone interested in volunteering with the A Toast to You Gala can contact McCabe at Thrive Clinical Counselling and Consulting at 250-318-6268.

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

To view this year’s donors, click here.