Seven months in jail for thief who stole patient-transport van from hospital

Photo: Josh Dawson

A man who stole a patient-transport van from Royal Inland Hospital has been ordered to spend seven months in prison.

Ryan Dalton Beeson, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of break and enter and motor vehicle theft.

Court heard police were called to RIH at about 6 p.m. on May 16 for a report of a stolen inter-facility transport van. The driver told Mounties she left the vehicle locked and running while retrieving a patient from inside the hospital, and when she came out it was gone.

“Security pulled the video surveillance and it identified Mr. Beeson as the person who stole the van,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

“On the video, Mr. Beeson can be seen throwing a rock through the driver’s side window, getting into the van and driving away.”

Potestio said Beeson was arrested behind the wheel of the van after attempting to bypass police at an accident scene on Highway 5 near Barriere.

The break-in charge to which Beeson pleaded guilty stems from a Sept. 10 incident at Butler Auto and RV on Tranquille Road. In that case, a police dog located Beeson inside a garage on the company’s property after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Beeson is a crane operator by trade, but drug use has derailed his life.

“It’s been kind of a downward spiral for him,” he said. “It seems he was probably functional until the past year or two. He’s eager to get into a treatment facility or detox.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a seven-month jail sentence, to be followed by 12 months or probation.

Once he is given credit for time served, Beeson will have a little more than three months remaining on his sentence.