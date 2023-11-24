Ashcroft police, KSAR retrieve body from Bonaparte River in Cache Creek

Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from the Bonaparte River in Cache Creek on Thursday.

Ashcroft RCMP Cpl. Denise Bendfield confirmed police were called to the incident at about 4 p.m., and were assisted by Kamloops Search and Rescue who helped retrieve the body from the river.

Bendfield said the identity of the body hasn’t yet been confirmed, and the matter is under investigation. She said it’s too soon to determine if there was foul play involved.

In a social media post, Kamloops Search and Rescue said its team was contacted at about 4:45 p.m. to help recover the body.

“Our team arrived at the same time as the coroner, and after consulting with them we proceeded to retrieve the body,” KSAR wrote.

“We used our swift water team to get the body into a stretcher and had the rope rescue team bring the body to the top.”

KSAR said it wanted to express its “sincere condolences” to the individual’s loved ones.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the BC Coroners Service for more information.