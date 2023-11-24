Kamloops Mounties impound transport truck, hand out driving prohibition

Photo: Castanet

A trucker has been handed a 90-day driving prohibition after Kamloops police received a report of a semi swerving on the highway and launched an impaired driving investigation.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the Kamloops detachment's traffic unit was notified about the truck just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the semi had reportedly failed to signal and had nearly hit a meridian.

Officers located the truck just off Highway 5 at Copperhead Drive and Versatile Drive and demanded the driver provide a sample of his breath, but he refused.

“Refusal of the breath demand carries the same penalty as blowing a fail, which would indicate a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” Evelyn said.

As a result, the semi was impounded for 30 days and the driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition.