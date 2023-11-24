Kamloops woman who helped man in crisis on bridge calls for compassion for vulnerable residents

Photo: Castanet Police had Overlanders Bridge closed on Tuesday morning while they apprehended a person in the midst of a mental-health crisis.

This story describes an event in which a person experienced a severe mental health crisis. In a crisis situation, call 911; for crisis counselling, reach out to the BC Crisis Centre at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

A Kamloops woman who turned her car around to help a man in distress on the Overlanders Bridge hopes residents will take the time to understand their vulnerable neighbours and treat them with compassion.

The bridge was closed briefly at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday while police apprehended a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Kali Wolfe, a mental health and substance use worker, said she was on her morning commute when she noticed the person on the bridge.

“I was driving, and I was like, ‘You know what, I need to turn around,’” Wolfe said.

“As a mental health and substance abuse worker, my instinct is always to help, or you need to just make sure that that person is okay.”

Wolfe said she approached the man calmly, and tried to engage him in conversation, asking him for his name and telling him she’d like to help.

She said another driver pulled over and came out of his car to help before police arrived, blocked off the bridge and safely apprehended the man.

“I definitely felt scared,” Wolfe said.

“I probably will never sit here and say that I'm not scared of what could happen — because we never know what can happen. But I was definitely focused on the importance of trying to just distract him enough that the RCMP could help and do their part of their job to pull him to safety.”

Wolfe said she has been trained how to approach individuals in distress, including those who might be using substances.

“The biggest thing is to always just calmly, slowly, approach," she said. "Be nice, don’t be overbearing, over authority, because a lot of people don't like authority, especially within the homeless population."

Wolfe said she believes that there remains a “huge stigma” around mental health and substance, which needs to be addressed.

“People often will just look at them like garbage, losers, 'why can't you do better?' I think that we always have to remember that a lot of these people didn't ask for the mental illnesses that they have, or the cards that they have been dealt,” she said.

“We still have to treat them with respect and compassion.”

She encouraged residents to take the time to hear from vulnerable people in the community and gain an understanding of their stories.

“I think it's important to show people on the streets especially that people do care about them, even if they're strangers," she said. "Every human needs to connect to another human and that’s how we can all survive.”