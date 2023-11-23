Brendan Shaw Real Estate offers $1,400 Christmas in Kamloops prize pack

Photo: Castanet
Brendan Shaw Real Estate is offering Castanet readers the chance to win a Christmas in Kamloops prize pack loaded with gifts contributed by a number of local groups.
The giveaway includes the following prizes:
• $500 cash from Brendan Shaw Real Estate
• $500 sewing machine from Findlays Vacuum and Sewing
• $150 gift card from Fresh Street Market
• $120 Kami the Fish prize pack from Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce
• $100 gift basket from Safeway Kamloops
The contest closes at midnight on Dec. 18.
For more information or to enter, click here.