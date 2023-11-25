Kamloops seniors invited to take part in 47th annual Christmas Lights Tour

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops’ annual Seniors Christmas Lights Tour will be returning in early December.

The free event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. People who are 55 years of age and over are invited to enjoy the bus tour, which will take participants past the brightest light displays in the city.

Janvi Desai, community events coordinator, said the City of Kamloops is excited to bring back the annual tour.

“We look forward to having a great time with this year’s participants and giving them a wonderful time this holiday season,” Desai said.

Desai said the tour began as a one-off event with two buses and fewer than 60 participants. Since then, it has grown to involve more than 600 participants, 25 buses and nearly 100 volunteers. This year will mark the 47th Christmas light tour.

This year, a bus will pick up participants from over 20 locations throughout Kamloops.

The city said the event is free, but participants are required to register. People who require HandyDART services are encouraged to register after they have signed up for the city’s lights tour.

Seniors who wish to attend the tour can call the City of Kamloops at 250-828-3500 or visit the city’s website to register until Dec. 1.

To schedule a HandyDART seat, residents should call BC Transit at 250-376-7525.

The City of Kamloops encouraged residents along the tour route to put up lights.

“Even a little can go a long way to spread some cheer,” the city said.

More information about the event, including the tour route, can be found on the City of Kamloops website.