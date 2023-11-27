Logan Lake receives provincial grant to expand municipal campground

Photo: Pexels

The District of Logan Lake has been awarded nearly $1 million in provincial funding to make headway on plans to expand of its municipal campground, a project which will nearly double the amount of campsites.

In a news release, the district announced it was awarded a $992,285 grant from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

The money will go toward the first phase of an expansion project at the Logan Lake Municipal Campground, which will include the construction of new campsites, washroom and shower facilities, improved accessibility and inclusion of local Indigenous culture.

Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith said the project is the first step in establishing a “multi-faced year-round outdoor recreation industry” in the district.

“This expansion will help with our recovery after the 2021 Tremont Creek wildfire, which impacted many of our surrounding trails by increasing access and building exposure to local attractions,” Smith said.

“Every experience has to start with a strong foundation, and the first phase of the campground expansion establishes Logan Lake as a year-round tourist destination of interest.”

The district said the campground has had a master plan in place for more than a decade to increase services, accessibility and educational opportunities, and to address accommodation shortages. The plan was updated in 2023, and has been identified as a council priority.

The entire expansion includes the addition of 45 campsites, one large roundhouse and eight smaller cabins.

The district said the campground, which currently features 50 lake-view campsites, operates at a seasonal occupancy rate of more than 80 per cent. During July and August, the occupancy rate jumps to more than 92 per cent, and over 100 days, the campground is fully booked.

“Having no availability at the campsite forces campground staff to turn visitors away, leaving the Logan Lake community with a missed opportunity to capture visitor revenue,” the district said in a statement.

“The expansion will allow for an increase in visitors who are able to stay in the community.”

The campground is walking distance to the town centre, and visitors are encouraged to visit local businesses.