Kamloops Mounties issue warning after note found seeking 'young lady' for sex

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties have issued a warning after a note was discovered Wednesday soliciting sex with a “young lady.”

According to police, officers were called at about 1 p.m. and advised of a note seeking sexual relations for payment. The writer was looking for a “young lady” and named a meeting place on Southill Street.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties attended the location and located a person of interest, who was questioned as part of the investigation.

“Because police were promptly notified of this incident, officers were able to investigate and collect information which may be beneficial should a similar occurrence be reported,” she said.

“We are aware that there was some discussion about the note on social media prior to police attendance, and encourage anyone with knowledge about this or similar occurrences in the future to avoid pursuing the matter independently and to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.