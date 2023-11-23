Former councillor wins District of Logan Lake byelection

Photo: Amber Chong Former Logan Lake Coun. Amber Chong is returning to the district council after winning a byelection this past weekend.

A former Logan Lake councillor is returning to the municipal office after winning the district’s recent byelection.

According to the District of Logan Lake, Amber Chong, who served on council from 2018 until 2022, received 164 votes.

Runner-up Leslie Thibert received 87 votes.

There were 251 total votes cast in the district's byelection, which took place Saturday. One advanced voting date was held on Nov. 8.

The election was held to fill a councillor seat left vacant after the death of Coun. Chris Candy. Candy, a first-term councillor and former first responder, died on July 18.