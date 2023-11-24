Trucker who crashed semi into Columbia Street front yard pleads guilty

Photo: Castanet This semi truck left Columbia Street on Oct. 18, 2022, and crashed into two front yards.

A semi truck driver who fled on foot last year after crashing his auto hauler into a front yard on Columbia Street has been ordered to spend the next year on strict conditions.

Kurpal Singh Khaira, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Court heard Khaira was driving a transport truck westbound on Columbia Street in the early-morning hours of Oct. 18, 2022, when he crashed.

“The accused had been driving a semi truck vehicle that left the road, went over the curb and in the process scraped two vehicles parked on the side of the road,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“It landed partway in the yards of 1204 and 1214 Columbia St, causing some damage to the landscaping.”

Varesi said Khaira fled the scene, but he left his wallet in the cab of the truck.

“The accused was located about 30 minutes later in a taxi cab not too far from the location of the incident,” he said.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen said the wreck was Khaira’s first accident.

“He panicked and made a foolish mistake,” he said. “He’s paid for it and is paying for it dearly.”

Jensen said Khaira lost his job as a result of the crash and had his licence suspended for 90 days.

At the time, police said the driver was drunk. Khaira was facing impaired driving charges, but they were stayed on Thursday following his guilty plea.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a one-year conditional sentence order, the first six months of which will be served under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

For the entirety of his sentence, Khaira will be prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol and entering any liquor store, bar or pub.