Kamloops man jailed after driving over two police spike belts in stolen truck

Photo: Josh Dawson The Kamloops Law Courts

A homeless Kamloops man who only stopped the stolen truck he was piloting after driving over two police spike belts has been ordered to spend more than 100 days in jail.

Kirklen Gregory Petkau-Desjardin, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while prohibited and breach.

Court heard police were called to a work yard in the Iron Mask area just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 11 for a report of a burglary. Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said a witness watched on a remote video feed while two or three suspects got inside a Ford F-550 and drove it through a chain-link fence.

It didn't take long for someone to notice the distinct and large flatbed truck bearing polar bear-shaped Northwest Territories licence plates. A witness called police on Nov. 16 after spotting the vehicle on the North Shore and following it to the Lac du Bois area near Batchelor Heights.

MacDonald said police got into position in the area and waited for the truck to come back toward the city. When it did, it ran over a spike belt.

“The vehicle continued to drive toward where members were waiting,” she said. “As it went by, they threw out another spike belt and the vehicle became stuck.”

MacDonald said Petkau-Desjardin, who was driving, tried to flee even with the damaged wheels. Police surrounded the truck and arrested him at gunpoint.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Petkau-Desjardin is originally from Chase, but he’s been homeless in Kamloops for most of the last six or so years.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong urged Petkau-Desjardin to change the course of his life.

“You’re 28, you’re at an age now where you’re a grownup — you’re a man, you can make decisions for yourself,” she said.

“You can wake up every day and make decisions about how you’re going to spend the day, what you’re going to apply yourself to. It’s time to start doing that better now, because if you don’t then these patterns are just going to get worse.”

Armstrong sentenced Petkau-Desjardin to 104 days in jail, to be followed by 18 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and prohibited from driving for a further two years.

Once he has been given credit for time served, Petkau-Desjardin will have 95 days remaining on his sentence.