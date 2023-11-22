Kamloops product preparing to play on Canadian university football's biggest stage

Photo: Bob Frid/UBC Athletics Kamloops product Kaden Cook is preparing to play Saturday in the Vanier Cup, Canada's national university football championship.

When the UBC Thunderbirds take to the gridiron this weekend looking to secure the school’s fifth national football title, one player will have the Tournament Capital on his mind.

Kaden Cook, a sophomore defensive back for the T-Birds who had an interception last weekend in the Mitchell Bowl, is a Kamloops product who played for South Kam and the Kamloops Broncos before heading to UBC.

“I’m going into this game playing for everyone back in Kamloops who ever helped me get to this point,” Cook said. “I’m playing with Kamloops in the back of my mind.”

The Thunderbirds will play the Montreal Carabins on Saturday for the Vanier Cup, Canada’s national university football championship.

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops from a hotel in Kingston, Ont., where Saturday’s game will be played, Cook sounded like he was on top of the world.

“It means a lot to be here,” he said.

“I’ve always dreamed about this, all through high school and when I played junior for Kamloops. This is the moment I’ve always wanted to reach. So for me and my family, this is like the greatest achievement I could get.”

Speaking of family, they will be there Saturday at Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston — parents Shawn and Nancy, brothers Isaak and Max and girlfriend Julia.

The T-Birds were last in the Vanier Cup in 2015, when they defeated the same Carabins 26-23. Cook, who said he wants to get on at Kamloops Fire Rescue once his playing days are over, is hoping for a repeat of that outcome.

“We’re preparing for it to be a really, really good game,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough battle where we think big plays are going to swing the game either way, so we’re expecting a real tough game — very physical, very fast.”

The Vanier Cup will be broadcast Saturday on CBC. Kickoff is 10 a.m. B.C. time.